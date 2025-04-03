The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) on Thursday presented its observations and policy recommendations concerning children's welfare to Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a high-level meeting.

The discussions focused on critical child rights issues, including education, healthcare, safety, and protection from abuse and substance addiction, the commission stated in a press release.

APSCPCR Chairperson Ratan Anya stressed the need for the effective implementation of Section 12 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, ensuring that at least 25% of students from economically weaker sections are enrolled in private unaided schools under free and compulsory education. The commission also emphasized the activation of the grievance redressal mechanism under Section 32 of the RTE Act to address violations of child rights in schools.

To tackle bullying and substance abuse among students, the commission proposed statewide anti-bullying guidelines and mandatory formation of anti-bullying committees in all schools from the 2025-26 academic session. It further recommended the reactivation of ‘Prahari Clubs’ in schools to combat drug and substance abuse among children.

Raising concerns about children with special needs (CWSN), APSCPCR urged the government to appoint developmental pediatricians and support staff for early diagnosis and treatment of intellectual disabilities. The commission also suggested establishing Child Development Centres across the state to provide holistic support and care for children with special needs.

The commission praised the recent cabinet decision to expand the Chief Minister’s ‘Bal Seva’ scheme, extending financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to all orphaned children in the state, including those living in registered child care institutions.