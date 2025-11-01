Arunachal child rights panel orders criminal action against media for exposing abuse victims' identities

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed police to register criminal cases against media outlets and individuals who disclosed the identities of minor sexual abuse victims from Sanggo Residential School in Mebo, East Siang District.

The Commission took suo motu cognisance after videos, photographs and media content revealing the victims' identities were circulated on Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp. The order specifically names "Satik Samachar" amongst the media channels responsible for the violations.

Such disclosure violates Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and Section 72 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Supreme Court has repeatedly held in judgments including Nipun Saxena v. Union of India (2018) and Kinnori Ghosh v. Union of India (2024) that revealing child victims' identities breaches constitutional guarantees under Article 21.

The Superintendent of Police for East Siang District has been ordered to identify all media entities, digital platforms and individuals who published or circulated the victims' identities and register First Information Reports against violators. Publishers and media owners will be held "jointly and severally liable" under the POCSO Act.

ALSO READ: Arunachal: Three arrested in Sanggo sexual assault case; school shut, SIT formed

Those found guilty face imprisonment ranging from six months to two years and fines up to Rs 2,00,000, depending on which statute applies. The Commission warned that editors, publishers, owners and employees of media outlets involved could face criminal prosecution.

All identified media entities must remove content disclosing child victim identities within 24 hours of receiving the order. Social media intermediaries, including Facebook and YouTube, have been directed to remove all videos, photographs and posts, block associated URLs and prevent re-uploading.

The District Magistrate must coordinate with the police and issue directions to all media houses to comply with privacy provisions. The Director of Information and Public Relations has been tasked with issuing a state-wide advisory on the prohibition against disclosing child victims' identities.

Investigating authorities must ensure child-friendly procedures, prevent media harassment and provide psychological counselling to victims. All concerned authorities must submit compliance reports within 72 hours, detailing steps taken, FIR status and the list of accountable entities.

The Commission, headed by Chairperson Ratan Anya, has reserved the right to approach the High Court for further directions and recommend disciplinary action against negligent officers. "Any failure to comply shall result in" criminal prosecution, penalties and potential contempt proceedings, the order stated.

The District Magistrate has been directed to organise sensitisation workshops for media personnel, police, school administrators, prosecutors and community leaders on legal protections for child victims.