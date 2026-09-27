Arunachal child trafficking case: 51 people rescued, fifth facilitator arrested

Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district have rescued 51 people, including 47 children, in connection with a suspected child trafficking network and arrested a fifth alleged facilitator, officials said on Sunday, September 27.

The latest person arrested has been identified as Ema Loyi, a resident of Kaba village in Namsai, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five.

The case, registered at Namsai Police Station on August 17, involves allegations of illegal procurement, trafficking and placement of children from economically vulnerable families.

Namsai Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley said sustained investigation, field verification and coordinated operations across several districts and states helped police trace and rescue the victims. The number of rescued people has increased from 19 during the initial phase to 38 and now to 51, including four adults.

The investigation is being led by Namsai Deputy Superintendent of Police Kengo Dirchi, in coordination with the District Child Protection Unit, Child Welfare Committee, Child Helpline and other child protection agencies.

Statements of the rescued children linked to the accused have been recorded before a magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the SP said.

Police are also examining financial transactions and the money trail to determine the nature and extent of monetary dealings and establish individual responsibility, Thinley said.

The investigation is aimed at tracing the entire network, from parents and guardians through intermediaries to the alleged recipients of the children.

According to police, the network allegedly targeted vulnerable families by promising better education and upbringing for their children. Preliminary investigation has found financial transactions ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per child between intermediaries and parents.

Many of the rescued children were allegedly placed as domestic help or made to work in hotels after being taken from their families on the promise of better opportunities.

During the initial phase of the investigation, police rescued 19 children, most of them below eight years of age, from locations including Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district, Aalo in West Siang, Pasighat in East Siang, Naharlagun, Itanagar and Longding.

Three women were arrested during the initial crackdown. As the investigation expanded into Assam and other areas, police traced 38 people, including 34 children and four adults, and arrested a fourth alleged facilitator for allegedly transporting and illegally placing victims.

Police have withheld the identities and personal details of the rescued minors to protect their privacy and rights.

Further operations are underway to trace any remaining victims and establish the complete chain involved in the alleged trafficking network, officials said.