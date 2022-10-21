A helicopter crashed near Migging Village in the Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh on October 21.

According to reports, the incident took place 25 km away from the Tuting headquarters is said to be an Advanced Light army helicopter.

The crash took place around 10:43 AM in the morning hours of October 21.

According to sources, 5 persons have been reported to be killed in the crash. Meanwhile, the bodies have been taken away to Tuting headquarters by army helicopters.

Speaking to India Today NE, the SP of Upper Siang District said, "We are not known to the casualty as before our search team could reach the spot, the Indian army conducted an aerial rescue operation.

It is to be mentioned here that post the incident both the army and airforce conducted the rescue operation along with the local police.

Notably, the Indian army deployed two Advanced Light army helicopters while the Indian airforce deployed a Mi 17 chopper in the rescue operation.

As per the latest visuals received from ground zero, it could be seen that the army had already located the incident spot and had recovered at least one person from the incident spot, however, reports on casualties are yet to be ascertained.

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