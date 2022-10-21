An army aviation Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) WSI helicopter which took off from Lekabali crashed on October 21 at 10:43 AM around Migging (South of Tutting) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanhwhile, a joint search and rescue operation of the Army and Airforce was Launched immediately which included one Mi 17, 2 ALH and 3 Columns of the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, a total of 5 Personnel were on board, during the SAR the team recovered the mortal remains of four individuals out of the five till now.

The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained.

Earlier on October 5, an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, as per preliminary reports, one pilot identified as Lt Col Saurabh Yadav lost his life in the accident.

As per reports, an army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie.

Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital.

It is to be mentioned here that, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment.