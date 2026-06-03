Arunachal Christian Forum gives 15-day ultimatum to govt over APFRA rules, warns of protests

The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Arunachal Pradesh government, demanding the immediate suspension of the process of framing and notifying rules under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978, warning that failure to address its concerns could trigger statewide democratic protests, including mass rallies and bandh calls.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the ACF expressed strong opposition to the government's ongoing efforts to operationalise the decades-old legislation through the formulation of rules.

The forum said the Christian community in Arunachal Pradesh is deeply concerned that implementation of the Act could have far-reaching implications for constitutional rights, religious freedom, social harmony and peaceful coexistence among communities in the state.

According to the memorandum, the recent actions of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) constituted to examine issues related to APFRA-1978 have been undertaken in undue haste, generating widespread apprehension and resentment among significant sections of the population.

The ACF alleged that despite repeated appeals from religious bodies, civil society organisations and concerned citizens, the state government appears determined to proceed with the process without adequate consultation with stakeholders.

The forum maintained that any move affecting religious freedom and inter-community relations should be preceded by broad-based consultations and meaningful dialogue involving all concerned groups.

It warned that proceeding with the notification and implementation of the rules without consensus could lead to avoidable tensions and unrest in the state.

In its memorandum, the ACF placed three key demands before the government. These include the immediate suspension of the entire process of framing and notifying rules under APFRA-1978, a commitment that no rules would be notified, implemented or enforced, and a public declaration by the government halting the process while initiating comprehensive consultations on the repeal of the Act with all affected stakeholders.

The organisation has sought a formal response from the government within 15 days of receipt of the memorandum.

The forum warned that if its demands are not addressed within the stipulated period, it may be compelled to launch democratic protest programmes, including protest rallies across the state and even a statewide bandh.

The ACF said such measures would be aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of the Christian community while preserving peace, protecting fundamental rights and maintaining communal harmony in Arunachal Pradesh.

The memorandum was signed by ACF president James Techi Tara, secretary general Yomrik Lombi and senior vice-president Nabam Niba Hina.

Copies of the memorandum were also submitted to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, the Chief Secretary of the state government and various media organisations.

The development is expected to intensify the ongoing debate surrounding the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978, a legislation that has remained a subject of political, legal and social discussion in the state for decades.

The APFRA was enacted in 1978 with the stated objective of prohibiting religious conversions through force, inducement or fraudulent means. However, the law remained largely dormant for decades due to the absence of notified rules. Recent efforts by the state government to frame and notify the rules have reignited public debate, drawing both support and opposition from various sections of society.

