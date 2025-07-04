Arunachal citizens surrender over 2400 guns in wildlife conservation drive

Citizens across Arunachal Pradesh have voluntarily surrendered over 2,400 air guns under the state’s 'Air gun Surrender Abhiyan,' officials said on July 4.

The initiative has been launched to curb indiscriminate hunting of birds and wildlife, has emerged as a nationally acclaimed model, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and global recognition at a UNESCO platform.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has described the movement as a proud moment for Arunachal, calling it a shining example of people-driven environmental action.

"It reflects the strong ecological values of our people and our shared responsibility to protect biodiversity," he said in a recent social media post, adding that the campaign aligns with the state government's mission of reform and sustainable development under the 'PEMA 3.0 - Year of Reforms & Growth Framework'.

The campaign was launched in March 2021 at Lumdung village in East Kameng district, where 46 air guns were surrendered during the inaugural event.

Since then, the movement has gained momentum, supported by the Environment and Forest Department and led by former minister Mama Natung, who actively mobilised communities across the state.

Over time, the campaign grew into a mass movement, with thousands of people giving up their air guns, licensed guns and power chainsaw machines used for illegal logging.

The impact of the campaign is already visible, with reports of increased bird sightings and revival of local wildlife populations in many districts, officials claimed.

The initiative stood out for its community-oriented approach, combining traditional values with modern conservation goals.

Regular awareness camps, rallies, and district-level outreach programmes were conducted in collaboration with local leaders, NGOs, student unions, and forest officials.

The emphasis was on voluntary action and long-term behavioural change, not coercion.

The campaign's success was also acknowledged nationally when Prime Minister Modi featured it in his Mann Ki Baat radio programme in December 2021, calling it an inspiring example of citizen-led environmentalism.

Internationally, it was showcased at the UNESCO International Conference on Biosphere Reserves in 2021 as one of India's most promising and replicable conservation models.