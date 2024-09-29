Heema Hospital held a free health camp for the sanitation workers of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), aiming to provide essential healthcare services to those often overlooked. The camp, which took place at the hospital premises, saw more than 200 sanitation workers—both contract and permanent—screened for various health conditions, including skin diseases, diabetes, and cardiac issues.

Mayor of Itanagar, Tamme Phassang, lauded the hospital's initiative, emphasising the importance of supporting these "unsung heroes" who are regularly exposed to health risks due to the nature of their work. "These workers play a vital role in keeping our community clean, and their well-being should be a priority," Phassang remarked.

Workers identified with potential health concerns were advised to undergo further tests, ensuring they receive proper follow-up care. Mayor Phassang expressed deep gratitude to Heema Hospital's leadership, particularly to CMD Dr Byabang Rana and MS Dr Kesang W Thongdok, for spearheading the effort.

The mayor commended the hospital staff for their dedication and compassion, highlighting how such initiatives make a real impact in promoting health and dignity for the city's sanitation workers. He emphasised that Heema Hospital's continued commitment to social responsibility has set a positive example, making a tangible difference in the lives of these essential workers.