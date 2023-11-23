The Itanagar Municipal Corporation, led by Mayor Tamme Phassang, joined hands with officials from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for an extensive inspection of key sanitation projects aimed at making Itanagar the cleanest city in the region.

The focus of the inspection was the 3.00 MlD Sewerage cum 100 KLD Septage treatment plant at Naharlagun and the access road to the proposed solid waste treatment plant at Chimpu near Itanagar. The civic body, comprising commissioners, corporators, and engineers of IMC, meticulously surveyed the construction sites to ensure that the projects align with environmental standards.

Mayor Tamme Phassang, during an interaction with the media, expressed the urgency of implementing underground drainage systems for the capital city, citing the unique challenges posed by Arunachal Pradesh's weather conditions.

"In our Arunachal, we have only four to five months of a working season due to heavy rainfall in the summer, which hampers construction work. We believe in utilizing this working season to complete all pending projects. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of our state closely monitor projects under IMC, and we are committed to completing them within the stipulated time," Mayor Phassang stated.

The mayor stated the ongoing efforts to address waste management issues in Itanagar, including the construction of the Sewerage treatment plant in Naharlagun and the nearing completion of the Septic treatment plant on the highway near Itanagar.

"In Itanagar, due to its rough topography, we have acquired punching and suck vehicles to collect and dispose of toilet waste to designated places. We are working tirelessly to implement projects that adhere to NGT guidelines, and the construction of the Sewerage treatment plant in Naharlagun is progressing on a war footing basis," Mayor Phassang added.

Addressing recent allegations by AAP members, Mayor Phassang welcomed criticism, stating the importance of a transparent democracy. He encouraged the youth to seek information through RTI, stating, "We are working sincerely and dedicatedly to make Itanagar clean, and constructive feedback is crucial for our ongoing efforts."