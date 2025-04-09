The Arunachal Pradesh Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change has issued a formal clarification regarding the recent controversial seizure of local herbs, organic vegetables, and river fish from the Gandhi Market in Itanagar.

Viral videos had surfaced showing a Magistrate appointed by the ICR District Administration, accompanied by police personnel and two frontline forest staff, confiscating forest produce traditionally consumed by local communities.

The seizure was reportedly conducted under the influence of Shri Nabam Regum, Chairperson of the Papum Pare District Biodiversity Management Committee.

In its clarification, the Forest Department emphasized that the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, does not authorize any individual or authority to seize such community-consumed produce unless it falls under the category of Scheduled plant species. The department further confirmed that none of the seized items were protected or endangered, and such actions have caused undue hardship to the public.

It also stated that the department neither directed nor authorized the seizure and has sought explanations from the Deputy Chief Wildlife Warden and the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board regarding the involvement of forest staff and Shri Nabam Regum.

Additionally, the department responded to allegations of fish seizures from local markets by Shri Regum on the grounds of wildlife protection. It clarified that traditional fishing in rivers and water bodies outside protected areas is not a violation of the law, and the department has not authorized any individual to undertake such enforcement actions.

The department reiterated that protection under the Wildlife Act applies to specific species and areas, and traditional food practices of local communities must not be targeted without proper legal grounds.

Investigations are underway, and appropriate action will be taken following the rule of law, the department assured.