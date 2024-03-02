A class 6 student was found dead at Rising Star International School in Emchi Doimukh, Papum Pare District, Arunachal Pradesh. The lifeless body of the young girl and a student of class 6, was discovered under mysterious circumstances within the school premises.

Initial reports suggest that the young girl's death is believed to be the result of foul play. The exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

According to SP Papumpare, two alleged murderers have been identified as minors and have been detained. The matter is set to be taken to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for further proceedings.



This is a developing story. More details will be updated.