Arunachal: Class 6 student found dead at Eklavya Model Residential School

A Class 6 student of the Eklavya Model Residential School in Nyapin, Kurung Kumey district, was reportedly found dead on the school premises, police said.

Police conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident. However, officials said the student’s family has not lodged an FIR so far.

Police said that in the absence of a formal complaint, no official conclusion can be drawn regarding the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The circumstances leading to the death remain under investigation.