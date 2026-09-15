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Arunachal: Class 6 student found dead at Eklavya Model Residential School

Arunachal: Class 6 student found dead at Eklavya Model Residential School

A Class 6 student of the Eklavya Model Residential School in Nyapin, Kurung Kumey district, was reportedly found dead on the school premises, police said.

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Arunachal: Class 6 student found dead at Eklavya Model Residential School

A Class 6 student of the Eklavya Model Residential School in Nyapin, Kurung Kumey district, was reportedly found dead on the school premises, police said.

Police conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident. However, officials said the student’s family has not lodged an FIR so far.

Police said that in the absence of a formal complaint, no official conclusion can be drawn regarding the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The circumstances leading to the death remain under investigation.

Edited By: Atiqul Habib
Published On: Sep 15, 2026
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