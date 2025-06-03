The Arunachal Pradesh government has ordered the immediate closure of 386 government schools that have recorded zero student enrollment, according to a notification from the Education Department.

This decision, approved by the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, aims to ensure optimal utilization of educational resources across the state. Teachers currently posted in these schools will be withdrawn and reassigned to other government schools facing teacher shortages, following the Teacher Transfer & Posting Policy.

Deputy Directors of School Education have been instructed to facilitate the timely issuance of posting and redeployment orders and to update all changes in official records as well as on the UDISE portal.

The announcement was made by Education Commissioner Amjad Tak (IAS), emphasizing the state government’s commitment to addressing staffing gaps and improving educational infrastructure.