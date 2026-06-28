Arunachal cloudburst toll rises to three as key highway remains cut off

The death toll from the June 24 cloudburst in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district has risen to three after rescuers recovered the body of the last missing person on Sunday, around 10 kilometres downstream from the disaster site.

The cloudburst at Poosa triggered flash floods and landslides that swept away 18 residential quarters of the NEEPCO colony, causing widespread destruction and disrupting road connectivity across large parts of the state.

While search operations have now concluded, restoration work continues amid relentless monsoon rain. Authorities said seven districts, including areas close to the Indo-China border, remain cut off as landslides and road washouts have blocked key routes.

The Kimin-Potin road has once again been rendered impassable following fresh rainfall, while the Hoj-Potin Road (NH-13/NH-713A), a vital highway connecting central and upper Arunachal Pradesh, remains completely closed due to mudslides, flash floods and extensive road damage.

The closure has affected access to Keyi Panyor, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Upper Subansiri and neighbouring areas, disrupting the movement of people and essential supplies.

The district administration has advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel along the Hoj-Potin stretch, warning of unstable terrain and the possibility of fresh landslides.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering inspected restoration work on Sunday despite continuous rainfall and said the damage at several locations was extensive. He estimated that reopening the highway would take more than a week.

Officials said the Public Works Department's Highway Division has deployed heavy machinery to clear debris, but restoration has been slowed by persistent rain and fuel shortages.

PWD Junior Engineer Nagesh Kumar Singh said some sections of the road have developed vertical gorges nearly 40 to 50 metres deep, adding that repairs at those locations could take more than a month.

Authorities said restoration efforts are continuing on a war footing despite adverse weather conditions.