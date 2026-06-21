Arunachal CM announces 2nd WPC Tawang Powerlifting Championship 2026

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 21 announced the 2nd Edition of the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) Tawang Powerlifting Championship, which will be held in August 2026 in Tawang.

The announcement came after the Chief Minister met members of the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC), Tawang Unit, and discussed initiatives aimed at promoting sports and fitness among the youth.

Khandu said the championship is designed to encourage sporting excellence, physical fitness, and youth empowerment while providing a platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their talent.

Highlighting the success of the inaugural edition, the Chief Minister noted that several participants from the first championship went on to win gold medals at state and national-level powerlifting competitions, bringing recognition to both Tawang and Arunachal Pradesh.

Expressing confidence in the growing popularity of the sport, Khandu said such events play a crucial role in nurturing talent and motivating young people to pursue excellence in sports.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the organizers and participants and hoped the championship would continue to inspire the youth of the region while strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s presence in competitive powerlifting.