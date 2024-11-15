Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic attack at the District Hospital in Seppa, East Kameng District. Injured individuals will receive Rs 50,000 each. The announcement followed a brutal assault that claimed four lives and left at least seven others seriously injured.

Expressing profound grief, Khandu condemned the attack and extended condolences to the bereaved families. “The loss of lives in such a horrific manner is deeply saddening. My prayers are with the victims’ families and those undergoing treatment,” he stated. He also lauded Officer in Charge (OC) Minli Geyi of Seppa Police Station, who sustained injuries while intervening. Geyi and his team’s swift action led to the arrest of the assailant despite facing life-threatening danger.

The incident took place when a man, identified as Nikam Sangbia, entered the hospital armed with a machete (dao) and indiscriminately attacked patients, staff, and police personnel. Among the deceased were Sangbia’s wife, Tadu Sangbia; his daughter, Nakia Sangbia; medical attendant Pakha Welly; and another individual, Fei Beyong. The injured, including hospital staff and bystanders, were rushed to TRIHMS in Naharlagun for advanced treatment.

Home Minister Mama Natung visited the injured at TRIHMS, accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh DGP Anand Mohan. He conveyed his condolences and assured all possible support from the government. “This is a time of grief for the entire state. We stand with the victims and their families,” Natung remarked.

The Chief Minister has also directed authorities to strengthen security measures in public spaces, especially healthcare facilities, to prevent such incidents in the future.

Also Read : Arunachal Governor attends Gurpurab celebrations at Naharlagun, emphasises unity, brotherhood