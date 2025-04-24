In a solemn tribute to Late Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, who was martyred in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh visited the martyr’s home in Tajang village, Ziro, and announced a comprehensive support package to honour his supreme sacrifice.

Describing Hailyang as a symbol of rare courage and patriotism, the Chief Minister met with his grieving family and assured them of the state’s unwavering support during this time of deep sorrow. He praised the martyr’s heroic act of staying back during the attack to lead civilians to safety, even at the cost of his own life.

To honour Late Tage Hailyang’s ultimate sacrifice, the Chief Minister announced the following support measures from the State Government:



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- Financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs

- Construction of a permanent memorial in his native village, Tajang

Late Tage Hailyang, who joined the Indian Air Force in 2017, has become a symbol of bravery not just in Arunachal Pradesh, but across India. The memorial will serve as a lasting reminder of his legacy and inspire generations to come.