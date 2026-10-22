Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appreciated the work being carried out by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) under the leadership of Mayor Likha Nari and its corporators, particularly the eviction drives and efforts to improve cleanliness and the overall appearance of the capital.

In a post on X, Khandu described the initiatives as steps in the right direction and encouraged the municipal body to continue its work.

The Chief Minister also outlined plans to improve civic infrastructure and services in Itanagar and Naharlagun, focusing on better infrastructure, cleaner streets and improved public amenities.

His remarks highlighted the state government’s focus on strengthening urban civic management and improving the overall living environment in the two towns.