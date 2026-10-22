Arunachal CM appreciates Itanagar Municipal Corporation’s cleanliness drive, signals civic upgrades
Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the Itanagar Municipal Corporation's cleanliness and eviction drives. His remarks signal planned civic upgrades in Itanagar and Naharlagun.
- Mayor Likha Nari and corporators are leading the municipal initiatives
- Khandu called the ongoing measures steps in the right direction
- He encouraged the civic body to continue its ongoing work
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appreciated the work being carried out by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) under the leadership of Mayor Likha Nari and its corporators, particularly the eviction drives and efforts to improve cleanliness and the overall appearance of the capital.
In a post on X, Khandu described the initiatives as steps in the right direction and encouraged the municipal body to continue its work.
The Chief Minister also outlined plans to improve civic infrastructure and services in Itanagar and Naharlagun, focusing on better infrastructure, cleaner streets and improved public amenities.
His remarks highlighted the state government’s focus on strengthening urban civic management and improving the overall living environment in the two towns.
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