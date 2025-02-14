Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu landed in Tezu, Lohit district, on February 14, as part of his five-day tour to Anjaw, Longding, and Kurung Kumey districts.

During the tour, CM Khandu will attend various developmental meetings and inaugurate projects undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his X handle, the Arunachal chief minister reiterated the state's commitment to usher in development in the state.

With a strong commitment to accelerating growth and progress, CM Khandu affirmed that the government is focused on enhancing the development of these districts for the benefit of the people.

Earlier today, CM Pema Khandu met with Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Prof. Pradip Lingfa, along with members and the secretary.

On X, the Arunachal CM stated, "I extended my heartfelt congratulations to them on the successful completion of one year in office. Their dedication and hard work have brought significant reforms and ensured the smooth conduct of several important examinations."

Called on by Chairman Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Prof. Pradip Lingfa Ji, along with Members and the Secretary.



I extended my heartfelt congratulations to them on the successful completion of one year in office. Their dedication and hard work have brought… pic.twitter.com/UiEBj3Qfon — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 14, 2025

He further reiterated that the APPSC stands as a beacon of hope and aspiration for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. "I reaffirm my commitment to providing full cooperation and support in further strengthening the commission for the benefit of our young aspirants," he added.