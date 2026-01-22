Arunachal CM assures employees on NPS and lateral entry, pledges administrative reforms

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on January 22 assured the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) that the concerns raised by government employees, particularly regarding the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and the issue of lateral entry, would be examined with seriousness and pursued at appropriate levels.

Addressing the 7th General Conference of CoSAAP at Pasighat, the Chief Minister acknowledged that issues related to the pension system are genuine and require careful and thoughtful consideration. He informed the gathering that he has already held discussions with representatives from Arunachal Pradesh as well as counterparts from neighbouring states, and assured that the matter would be taken up with the Government of India at both political and administrative levels.

On the contentious issue of lateral entry, Khandu said that although multiple committees have examined the matter since 2018–19, their findings did not adequately address the concerns of employees. He said the issue is now under fresh scrutiny by the Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) to ensure fairness and prevent injustice to any section of the workforce.

Emphasising the importance of CoSAAP as an umbrella body, the Chief Minister called for stronger coordination among its federating units and district-level associations. He observed that the government receives numerous memorandums from individual departmental associations and said that if issues are thoroughly deliberated and streamlined within CoSAAP before submission, it would help make demands more practical while saving administrative time.

Describing government employees as the “permanent system” of governance, Khandu said that while political leadership may change, the administration continues to function through officers and staff. He stressed the need for honesty, dedication and strict adherence to service rules, especially in a geographically vast and strategically sensitive border state like Arunachal Pradesh.

Highlighting ongoing administrative reforms, the Chief Minister said the state government has constituted the Administrative Reforms Commission to study manpower distribution, workload imbalances among departments and overall system efficiency. He informed that the ARC’s first meeting would be held shortly and that an interim report is already ready for discussion.

Noting that Arunachal Pradesh has over one lakh employees, including regular, contractual and contingency staff, Khandu said the ARC would examine all aspects in detail and submit its final recommendations, following which decisions would be taken without delay.

He credited government employees for the state’s steady progress over the past decade, stating that improved infrastructure and increased resources have also contributed to higher morale among the workforce. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to employee welfare, he said the forthcoming state budget would prioritise office infrastructure, residential facilities and overall upgradation.

On governance and accountability, the Chief Minister cautioned that corruption results in project delays, public losses and reputational damage to the state. He stressed that integrity, accountability and a healthy work culture are essential, adding that while democratic dissent is acceptable, employees working against government policies from within the system would not be tolerated.

Urging CoSAAP to use its technical sessions to focus not only on demands but also on performance, implementation challenges and practical solutions, Khandu said feedback from grassroots-level employees is crucial for improving governance. Calling all stakeholders “Team Arunachal,” he said government employees would play a decisive role in realising the vision of a developed Arunachal Pradesh by 2047.

The conference was attended by Education Minister P D Sona, legislators Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Oken Tayeng, Oni Panyang, Tojir Kadu and Puniyo Apum, BJP state president Kaling Moyong, and other senior dignitaries.