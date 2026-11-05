A delegation of the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA), led by its president Tach Tadar and general secretary John Tara Bakey, met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and received an assurance of full support for the upcoming 35th Senior National Wushu Championship 2026.

The championship is scheduled to be held in Itanagar from December 9 to 15, 2026.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Chief Minister on the preparations, requirements and significance of hosting the national-level event. The delegation also included Chief Advisor Toko Teki, the association’s vice-president, treasurer, executive members and members of the organising committee.

According to a statement issued by AAPWA, Khandu assured the delegation that the state government would extend full support and cooperation for the successful organisation of the championship. He also assured that necessary assistance would be provided to address requirements and challenges that may arise during the event.

The Chief Minister also accepted the association’s invitation to attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

The delegation highlighted the importance of the championship in the context of the 39th National Games 2027, which will be co-hosted by Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The national championship is expected to provide a competitive platform to assess athletes’ performances, identify and select deserving players, and strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s preparations for the National Games.

AAPWA said the event would be an important step towards building a strong and competitive state Wushu team for the 2027 National Games.

The association expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his encouragement and assurance of support, stating that it was confident of successfully hosting the championship with the cooperation of the state government.