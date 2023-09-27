Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 27 assured that the three Wushu players from the state, who were denied participation in the ongoing Asian Games due to visa issues, will be treated as participants of the Asian Games as members of the Indian Wushu team. They will also receive incentives in accordance with the state’s sports policy.

The three Wushu athletes—Onilu Tega, Nyeman Wangsu, and Mepung Lamgu—along with Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, their coach Maibam Premchandra Singh, Sports Secretary Abu Tayeng, and officials of the Arunachal Olympic Association and Arunachal Wushu Association, met with Chief Minister Khandu at the state civil secretariat.

These athletes, who were the first from Arunachal Pradesh to qualify for the Asian Games, missed the prestigious event through no fault of their own. Chief Minister Khandu announced that they would each receive a cash incentive of Rs 20 lakhs, as per the state’s sports policy for Asian Games participants. Coach Maibam Premchandra Singh will receive 10% of the incentives awarded to the athletes.

Khandu encouraged the young Wushu players to focus on their training and the 2026 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan. He emphasized that they should not be disheartened, as they were already considered heroes and medal winners in the eyes of the state.

The Chief Minister assured the athletes that all expenses related to their training, dietary requirements, and more would be covered by the state government in preparation for the Tokyo Asian Games. He also reassured them that the state’s sports policy provides for government jobs for exceptional sportspersons in the future.

Wushu, while not yet included in the Olympics, continues to gain recognition and support in India. Khandu commended the efforts of the Arunachal Olympic Association and Arunachal Wushu Association for raising the stapled visa issue with the Indian Olympic Association at the highest level and pledged the state government's continued support.

The three athletes expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their unwavering support. Despite the disappointment of missing the Asian Games, they vowed to prepare diligently for the 2026 Asian Games and strive to win medals for the country and make Arunachal Pradesh proud.