Arunachal CM assures upgrade of Longding–Nokjan road under Central Infrastructure Fund

Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, on March 11 assured the state Assembly that the crucial NEC road connecting Longding district with Nokjan in neighbouring Nagaland will be taken up for improvement under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

Replying to a question raised by Thangwang Wangham, MLA of the Longding-Pumao constituency, during Question Hour, Khandu said a proposal for upgrading around 22 km of the road, excluding the highway stretch, has been included in the priority list for CRIF funding from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways during the current financial year.

The chief minister said the estimated cost for the proposed work is approximately Rs 60 crore.

Providing details, Khandu informed the Assembly that the total length of the strategic road is about 28.82 km. Of this, 9.81 km had already been taken up in 2011 with funding from the North Eastern Council.

He further explained that around 7 km of the remaining stretch now falls under National Highway 215, while about 12 km is under the state Rural Works Department and the remaining portion is managed by the state Public Works Department.

According to the chief minister, the PWD division in Longding has already conducted technical inspections and assessments of the road and submitted the estimated requirements to the Director (Project Coordinator) of the Planning and Investment Department for further action.

Earlier, Wangham had highlighted that the road serves as a vital lifeline for residents of Longding district and also acts as an important link between the Wangsu community of Arunachal Pradesh and the Konyak tribe living across the border in Nagaland.