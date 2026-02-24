Arunachal CM attends 50th Nyokum Yullo golden jubilee in Bameng; announces Rs 67 crore projects

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu participated in the historic 50th Year Golden Jubilee celebration of Nyokum Yullo in Bameng constituency, terming the occasion a proud and sacred moment for the people.

On the auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister said prayers were offered to Nyokum Ane for peace, prosperity, and unity. Emphasising the cultural significance of the festival, he stated that Nyokum is not merely a celebration but a deep bond between the people and nature.

Announcing a major developmental push, Khandu said the government has brought projects worth Rs 67 crore for Bameng constituency, reaffirming its commitment towards transforming the region. “Let this Golden Jubilee mark a new beginning. Let us work together to build Bameng stronger and self-reliant,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 57th Doimukh Nyokum Yullo celebrations commenced with sacred rituals and ceremonial flag hoisting. The celebration committee welcomed Priest Tana Rohesor at the Nyokum Yullo Ground, marking an auspicious beginning to the festivities. The committee also hoisted the celebration flag at Rono Ground.

Following the ceremony, the Chairman appealed to the people of Doimukh, including youths and elders, to gather in large numbers to witness and celebrate the vibrant festival.