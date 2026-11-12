Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attended the Indigenous Youth Festival 2026 in Seppa, celebrating the state's diverse indigenous faiths, cultures and traditions.

Sharing details of the event in a post on X, Khandu said the festival brought together around 1,000 cultural delegates from across Arunachal Pradesh, providing a common platform to showcase the state's rich cultural heritage.

The festival featured presentations of indigenous faiths, traditional practices, customs, music and dances, with communities from different parts of the state coming together to celebrate their distinct identities.

The occasion was also graced by Padma Shri awardee Nivedita Bhide, President of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari.

Describing the gathering as an impressive celebration of the state's cultural diversity, Khandu said it was an opportunity to witness the rich heritage of indigenous communities on a common platform.