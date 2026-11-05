Arunachal CM bids farewell to DGP S.D. Singh Jamwal ahead of New Delhi assignment
Arunachal CM bids farewell to DGP S.D. Singh Jamwal ahead of New Delhi assignment
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu received outgoing DGP SD Singh Jamwal's farewell call on November 5. The meeting preceded the senior IPS officer's new assignment in Delhi.
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Story highlights
- Jamwal made a farewell call on the Chief Minister on November 5
- Khandu thanked the senior IPS officer through a post on X
- He praised Jamwal's dedicated service and valuable contributions to the state
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 5 received a farewell call from outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) S.D. Singh Jamwal, IPS, and appreciated his service and contributions to the state.
In a post on X, Khandu thanked Jamwal for his dedicated service and valuable contributions, saying it had been a pleasure working with him.
The Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the senior police officer for his new assignment in Delhi and wished him continued success in his future endeavours.
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