Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 5 received a farewell call from outgoing Director General of Police (DGP) S.D. Singh Jamwal, IPS, and appreciated his service and contributions to the state.

In a post on X, Khandu thanked Jamwal for his dedicated service and valuable contributions, saying it had been a pleasure working with him.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the senior police officer for his new assignment in Delhi and wished him continued success in his future endeavours.