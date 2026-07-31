Arunachal CM calls for action-oriented child protection at Northeast Convention

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 31 said that the true success of efforts to protect children's rights lies in effective implementation rather than discussions, as the first-ever North East State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Convention 2026 brought together all eight Northeastern states on a common platform.

Sharing his views on X, Khandu said the convention was held under the theme, "Strengthening Child Rights Protection in North East India through Regional Cooperation and Collaborative Action."

He stressed that conferences and speeches alone cannot safeguard children, adding that real progress would be measured through concrete outcomes on the ground.

"Conferences do not protect children. Speeches do not protect children. Implementation does," Khandu said.

The Chief Minister noted that the convention would be considered successful only if it leads to meaningful results, including the rescue of trafficked children, the reunion of missing children with their families, improved school retention for girls, and timely care and protection for vulnerable children.

The convention marks the first time that all eight Northeastern State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights have come together to strengthen regional cooperation and collaborative action for child welfare and protection.