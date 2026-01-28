Arunachal CM calls for discipline, ideological clarity in Panchayat leadership

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on January 28 underscored the need for discipline, ideological clarity and grassroots empowerment in panchayat leadership while addressing an orientation programme for newly elected zilla parishad chairs, zilla parishad members and gram panchayat chairpersons.

Khandu congratulated the BJP organisation and party workers for the party’s performance in the recent panchayat elections, stating that the results reflected the trust people have reposed in the BJP’s vision of governance and development. He said the party’s growing presence across the state was an outcome of sustained grassroots engagement and organisational discipline.

Extending his congratulations to the newly elected representatives, the chief minister noted that the increasing number of first-time representatives, including graduates and postgraduates, has strengthened the panchayati raj system in the state. He said this infusion of educated and young leadership would enhance the quality of decision-making and governance at the grassroots level.

Khandu said the orientation programme was aimed at equipping elected representatives with a clear understanding of party ideology, responsibilities, conduct and coordination with government systems. He added that separate training programmes for panchayat representatives would be conducted by the concerned department in the coming days to further enhance their administrative capacity.

Highlighting the BJP’s ideological framework, the chief minister said the party functions on the principle of “nation first” and is driven by ideology rather than power. He contrasted this approach with other political parties, asserting that the BJP prioritises service to the nation and society over individual or partisan interests.

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh’s democratic journey, Khandu said the state is relatively young in democratic processes, having been formed in 1972. Despite historical neglect after Independence, he said Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed significant transformation over the past decade, particularly after the BJP assumed power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stressing that development is a continuous process, the chief minister said the pace and efficiency of governance determine its quality. He maintained that the difference in governance over the past ten years is clearly visible on the ground and urged panchayat representatives to play an active role in strengthening democratic institutions at the grassroots and ensuring effective implementation of development programmes.