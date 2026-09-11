Arunachal CM calls for keeping alive Swami Vivekananda’s message of universal brotherhood

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 11 called for promoting unity, harmony and universal brotherhood, recalling Swami Vivekananda’s historic address at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago on September 11, 1893.

Marking Universal Brotherhood Day, Khandu said Vivekananda’s message of viewing the world as one family and respecting diverse paths remains highly relevant in today’s world.

Recalling the opening of Vivekananda’s landmark address, the Chief Minister said the monk carried to the West a timeless message rooted in Indian traditions and introduced the world to the ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the belief that the entire world is one family.

Khandu said Vivekananda’s teachings emphasised respect for different beliefs and paths while promoting harmony without seeking to erase differences. He stressed that these values continue to hold significance in a diverse world where mutual respect and peaceful coexistence remain essential.

“May we keep alive this spirit of India, one that celebrates diversity, and recognises the oneness of humanity,” Khandu said in a social media post.

He urged people to carry forward the spirit of unity and shared humanity and extended his greetings on Universal Brotherhood Day.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, saying his timeless message of unity, harmony and universal brotherhood continues to inspire people.

September 11 is observed as Universal Brotherhood Day to commemorate Vivekananda’s historic speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, where his emphasis on tolerance, acceptance and harmony brought international attention to India’s spiritual traditions.