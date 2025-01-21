Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended warm wishes to Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur on their statehood day through social media, calling them "three jewels" of India's Northeast.

In his message to fellow chief ministers Manik Saha, Conrad Sangma, and N Biren Singh, Khandu highlighted the states' abundant natural resources and rich cultural traditions. He emphasised their significant contributions to national development.

The three states, which gained statehood in 1972, have established themselves as distinct cultural and economic centres in India's northeastern region. Tripura has developed strong agricultural and handicraft sectors, while Meghalaya has become known for its tourism industries. Manipur continues to make its mark in sports and cultural achievements.

The chief ministers of the three states are participating in local celebrations marking the historic transition to statehood, which transformed the administrative landscape of Northeast India over five decades ago.