Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu met current world champion in javelin throw, Deepa Malik in Guwahati and described her as an epitome of grit, as well as an inspiration to all Indians. She was honoured with a "Memento” by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Deepa Malik, who won gold and silver medals at the paralympics and the para athletic events, is the current world champion in the F-53 javelin category.

Athlete Deepa Malik was born on September 30, 1970. She began her career in sports at the age of 30. She won a silver medal in the shot put event at the 2016 Summer Paralympics, becoming the first Indian woman to do so.

Additionally, she earned a gold medal in the 2018 Dubai Para Athletic Grand Prix in the F-53/54 Javelin competition. She is now ranked first in the world for the F-53 category. She has received recognition for her involvement in a variety of adventure sports.

She is a member of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India and the Himalayan Motorsports Association (H.M.A. (F.M.S.C.I.). She travelled 1,700 kilometres over eight days in subzero weather, climbing to 18,000 feet along the way (5,500 m) under the Raid De Himalaya title.

This journey includes a number of challenging routes, such as the remote Himalayas, Leh, Shimla, and Jammu.

The athlete was diagnosed with a spine tumour when she was five, and after three years of treatment and physiotherapy she recovered from it. However, her tumour returned at the age of 29 and doctors said that she would not be able to walk after the surgery.

