Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised the state's athletes for their outstanding performance at the 4th National Hand-to-Hand Fighting Sports Championship.

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Congratulations to Team Arunachal Pradesh on winning the Overall Team Championship at 4th National Hand-to-Hand Fighting Sports Championship-2024 held in Madhya Pradesh.



The state is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for the future endeavours 💐. pic.twitter.com/4h9YDhUlzh — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 30, 2024

The event, held on July 27 and 28 in Ashok Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, saw Arunachal Pradesh clinch the Overall Team Championship title.

The state's team secured an impressive haul of 12 medals, including five golds. Khandu took to social media to express his pride, stating, "The state is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for future endeavours."

Gold medals were won by Joram Khope (90kg), Jaanson Takha Tassar (80 kg), and Langpu Takio (70 kg) in the self-defence discipline, while Bamang Gungte (67 kg) and Bamang Tabang (62 kg) triumphed in the fighting discipline.

The team's success extended beyond gold, with silver medals claimed by Tassar Angelus Maku (80 kg) and Ruhi Maching (75 kg) in self-defence. Bronze medals were secured by Byabang Sakap, Bamang Losik, Hina Prasar, and Likha Tamin in self-defence, while Loa Kaku earned bronze in fighting.

Under the guidance of coach Tassar Tite and manager Giogi Tagi, Arunachal Pradesh competed against athletes from 16 other states and union territories.