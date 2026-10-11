Arunachal CM chairs cabinet meeting, emphasises people-centric governance

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a Cabinet meeting focused on people-centric governance, stressing that every government decision must translate into meaningful outcomes and bring tangible improvements to the lives of citizens.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of ensuring that policy decisions go beyond administrative formalities and deliver visible benefits to people across the state. He highlighted the need for a governance approach that places public welfare at the centre of decision-making, with a focus on addressing citizens’ needs and improving service delivery.

Khandu said that government initiatives should be assessed by their actual impact on the ground, ensuring that policies and programmes respond to the expectations of the people. He underlined the importance of translating decisions taken at the Cabinet level into effective implementation and measurable outcomes.

The meeting reflects the state government’s stated emphasis on making governance more responsive, accountable and outcome-oriented. By prioritising public welfare, the government aims to ensure that administrative decisions contribute to improved services and better opportunities for citizens.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the ultimate objective of governance should be to make a meaningful difference in people’s everyday lives.

Details of specific decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting were not provided in the statement.