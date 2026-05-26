Arunachal CM chairs first CM PRAGATI meeting to fast-track key projects

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 26 chaired the first-ever CM PRAGATI meeting, formerly known as e-Pragati, to review major infrastructure and strategic projects across Arunachal Pradesh.

The review meeting was attended by senior officers from key government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), NHIDCL, power and telecom departments, oil sector agencies and other executing authorities, while Deputy Commissioners from various districts joined virtually.

Sharing details of the meeting, Khandu said the government reviewed the progress of several ongoing infrastructure and strategic projects, identified delays, addressed coordination challenges and pushed for faster implementation.

“CM PRAGATI is about accountability, speed, and getting projects delivered on time for the people,” the Chief Minister stated.

According to officials, the meeting focused on improving inter-departmental coordination and ensuring timely completion of critical connectivity, road, power, telecom and development projects across the state.

The initiative is expected to serve as a high-level monitoring mechanism to regularly track project implementation and resolve bottlenecks affecting execution in remote and strategic areas of Arunachal Pradesh.