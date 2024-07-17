Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on July 17 chaired a pre-budget meeting to discuss on aligning budget priorities with the aspirations and needs of people.

CM Khandu held the meeting alongside Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein who also serves as the Finance Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Advisor to Finance Minister, Tsering Lhamu and officials from the Finance & Planning Department.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the chief minister shared the information and wrote, "We engaged in detailed discussions, focusing on aligning our budget priorities with the aspirations and needs of our people."

Earlier, on July 15, CM Khandu presided over a Cabinet meeting where several landmark decisions were made, including the enactment of an examination act, along with a draft bill which incorporates stringent penalties and the encadrement of 13 categories of posts of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board.

The most notable decisions taken by the Cabinet is approving enactment of “The Arunachal Pradesh Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act 2024” in order to prevent and curb the offences related to leakage of question papers and other malpractices during the recruitment examinations conducted by various recruitment agencies.

The draft bill which incorporates stringent penalties and imprisonment with imposition of a fine up to Rs 1 crore shall be tabled in the ensuing second session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly which will commence from July 19 for discussions. After becoming an act, the bill will ensure free and fair selection process of all posts under the Arunachal Pradesh government and detect malpractices.