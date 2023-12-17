Former MLA Yumsen Matey from Arunachal Pradesh's Khonsa West constituency was brutally assassinated close to the Indo-Myanmar border in Tirap district. Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep anguish over the demise condemning the horrific act and assuring the victim's family that the State Government stands firmly with them during this moment of grief.

"I am deeply anguished at the demise of former MLA Yumsen Matey and strongly condemn the horrific act. My deepest condolences to the family, and I assure that the State Government stands firmly with them in this moment of grief," Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated in a post on the microblogging site X.

The incident occurred on December 16 when Yumsen Matey was reportedly abducted from a social function in Raho village in Lazu circle. The assailants then transported him to the border area, where he faced a merciless demise at the hands of suspected militants. The Arunachal Pradesh Police has been directed to expedite investigations with a firm commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice at the earliest.

Yumsen Matey from Lazu Village belonging to the OLLO community in Tirap District, served as the Member of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly from Khonsa West. A graduate in BA Hons. in History from Government College, Itanagar, Matey made history as the first graduate from the OLLO Community. His contributions extended beyond politics, as he also served as the District Adult Education Officer (DAEO) in Changlang District.

Elected as MLA from the 56th Khonsa West Assembly Constituency in 2009 as a member of the Indian National Congress, Matey held the position of Parliamentary Secretary for the Departments of Women and Social Welfare, Social Justice and Tribal Affairs, and DOTCL (Department of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding).