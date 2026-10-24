Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on October 24 expressed concern over incidents of arson, vandalism, looting and damage to property in Pasighat during protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

A mob allegedly set fire to an NHPC office and a police station and vandalised the residences of three political leaders in East Siang district on the night of October 24. Several police personnel were injured after protesters allegedly pelted them with stones, a senior officer said.

The affected residences included those of Arunachal Pradesh BJP president and former MLA Kaling Moyong, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and MLA Oni Panyang.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), a 12-hour bandh in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts on Friday remained largely peaceful. However, violence erupted in Pasighat after the bandh ended and continued until 3.30 am on Saturday.

Khandu said peaceful protest was an essential part of democracy but stressed that demonstrations must remain within the bounds of the law and should not lead to property damage or disruption of public order. He described the incidents as regrettable and appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace.

On opposition to the proposed power project, the chief minister reiterated that the state government was open to discussions with organisations and associations to address concerns about its potential benefits and adverse impacts on local communities.

He invited representatives from the Siang region to meet him in Itanagar, Pasighat or any other location convenient to them. Khandu also offered to visit a place proposed by the stakeholders, accompanied by officials from the concerned departments, to discuss the project.

Reiterating the importance of public consensus, Khandu urged community representatives and organisations to participate in round-table discussions to clarify doubts and address apprehensions.

He said differences of opinion should be resolved through dialogue and democratic processes rather than actions that could threaten public safety and law and order.