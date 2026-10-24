Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on October 24 expressed concern over incidents of vandalism, looting and damage to property in Pasighat following a 12-hour bandh called by organisations opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on October 23.

The bandh was observed across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts. Khandu said it remained largely peaceful during the day in Siang and Upper Siang districts and in Pasighat. However, incidents of vandalism and looting were reported in Pasighat after the bandh ended and continued until around 3.30 am on October 24.

According to the Chief Minister, the properties targeted included a police station, the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) complex and the NHPC office. The residences of local MLA Oni Panyang, senior MLA Ninong Ering and state BJP president Kaling Moyong were also vandalised, with reports of looting and theft.

Condemning the incidents, Khandu said peaceful protest was an essential part of democracy but stressed that demonstrations must remain within the bounds of the law and should not lead to damage to property or disruption of public order.

He called upon all sections of society to maintain peace and ensure that such incidents were not repeated.

On opposition to the SUMP project, Khandu reiterated that the state government was open to discussions with organisations, associations and other stakeholders to address their concerns.

“The government’s doors are always open. Any organisation or association that wants to discuss the SUMP project is welcome. People should question the government, discuss the possible benefits and negative aspects of the project, and seek clarification on their concerns,” he said.

Khandu said the government had undertaken outreach efforts and invited stakeholders to participate in meetings. He urged organisations to use these opportunities to present their views and seek clarifications through direct engagement.

The Chief Minister also offered to meet representatives of organisations from the Siang region in Itanagar, Pasighat or any other location convenient to them. He said he was willing to visit a place proposed by the stakeholders, accompanied by officials from the concerned government departments, to discuss the project.

Reiterating that public consensus would remain central to the process of taking the SUMP project forward, Khandu urged organisations and community representatives to participate in round-table discussions to address apprehensions and improve understanding of the project.

He said differences of opinion should be resolved through dialogue and democratic processes rather than actions that could threaten public safety and law and order.

The Chief Minister appealed to all stakeholders to maintain peace and engage constructively with the government on the proposed project.