Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed grief after three students lost their lives and two others were critically injured in a water tank burst at St. Alphonsa School in Model Village. He asserted that "those responsible will be held accountable".

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, offering his support during this unimaginable loss.

Taking to his official X handle, he stated, Deeply saddened by the tragic incident at St. Alphonsa School, Naharlagun, which claimed the lives of three young students and left two others critically injured."

Deeply saddened by the tragic incident at St. Alphonsa School, Naharlagun, which claimed the lives of three young students and left two others critically injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families during this unimaginable loss.



The administration has initiated a… — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 14, 2024

The Arunachal chief minister informed that the administration has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, he also announced ex gratia support for families of the deceased and assistance for the injured as per norms.

He stated, "We are committed to ensuring justice and extending all possible support. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength to the grieving families in this difficult time."

The tragedy unfolded amidst routine school activities, plunging the school into chaos. Emergency services rushed the injured to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), but three students, all from Class 9, succumbed to their injuries despite medical efforts. The two critically injured students remain under intensive care.