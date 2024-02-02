To ensure all-weather access to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu conducted a comprehensive on-site inspection of the Sela Tunnel projecton February 2 . The tunnel, situated near Sela Pass, holds strategic importance, providing a crucial link that overcomes challenges posed by snowfall and landslides, ensuring constant access to the region.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister met with officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), who are working on this vital project. The Sela Tunnel Project aims to establish all-weather connectivity to Tawang, improving access to western Arunachal Pradesh, especially in proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with Tibet.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 697 crore, has faced delays attributed to various factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction commenced in April 2019, and the first blast occurred on 31 October of the same year. Comprising two tunnels, the Sela Tunnel Project is designed to ensure seamless connectivity even during adverse weather conditions.

According to BRO's Additional Director General (East) P K H Singh, the construction work on the tunnel, situated at an elevation of 13,000 feet, is nearing completion. A positive outcome from physical and environmental audits has been reported, as stipulated in the contract. However, in the aftermath of the Silkyara tunnel incident in Uttarakhand, a third-party safety audit for the Sela Tunnel was ordered by the BRO DG, emphasizing its strategic importance in proximity to the LAC.

The Sela Tunnel, constructed using the New Austrian Tunneling Method, achieved its final breakthrough in tunnel-1 on 22 January. Despite facing delays during the final phases due to a major cloudburst in July last year, the project is set to undergo a third-party safety audit before its official inauguration, expected to be concluded by mid-February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to inaugurate the tunnel upon the completion of the safety audit.

The completion of the Sela Tunnel Project is eagerly awaited as it will provide a crucial all-weather link, enabling smooth passage for Army vehicles carrying troops and vital equipment through the challenging Sela Pass. The pass is currently subject to weather-induced disruptions, affecting mobility during winter months and the monsoon season.