Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the All Palin Chambang Yangte Gangte and Tarak-Lengdi Students’ Union (APCYGTSU) on completing 25 years of its journey, marking its Silver Jubilee.

In a message shared on X, Khandu said the union had played an important role over the past 25 years in promoting education, nurturing young talent and contributing to the upliftment of society.

He also noted that the union had produced several prominent leaders who continue to contribute to the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Wishing the organisation continued success, Khandu expressed hope that it would carry forward its efforts to support education, encourage young people and contribute to the state’s progress.

The Silver Jubilee celebration was held in Palin, marking 25 years of the students’ union’s journey.