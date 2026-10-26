Arunachal CM congratulates APCYGTSU on Silver Jubilee celebration
Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated APCYGTSU as it celebrated its Silver Jubilee in Palin. He praised the union's work in education, youth development and social upliftment.
- The union has promoted education and nurtured young talent across communities
- It has contributed to social upliftment throughout its 25-year journey
- Khandu credited the organisation with producing several prominent state leaders
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the All Palin Chambang Yangte Gangte and Tarak-Lengdi Students’ Union (APCYGTSU) on completing 25 years of its journey, marking its Silver Jubilee.
In a message shared on X, Khandu said the union had played an important role over the past 25 years in promoting education, nurturing young talent and contributing to the upliftment of society.
He also noted that the union had produced several prominent leaders who continue to contribute to the development of Arunachal Pradesh.
Wishing the organisation continued success, Khandu expressed hope that it would carry forward its efforts to support education, encourage young people and contribute to the state’s progress.
The Silver Jubilee celebration was held in Palin, marking 25 years of the students’ union’s journey.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today