Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the significant investment by Tata Electronics in Assam, highlighting its potential to transform India into a global semiconductor hub. In a tweet on Sunday, Khandu announced the establishment of a chip assembly and testing facility at Jagiroad, Assam, with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore.

Khandu said that this facility would create numerous opportunities for the youth in Assam. "Chip assembly and testing facility of Tata Electronics with an investment of Rs 27,000 cr at Jagiroad in Assam will go a long way in making India a global hub of semiconductor industry and creating a plethora of opportunities for youths of the state," Khandu tweeted.

The Arunachal CM praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting his vision for driving the country's economy at an accelerated pace. "Stellar leadership of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji is driving the country's economy at an accelerated pace, ensuring last mile development so that no one is left behind," Khandu noted.

Khandu also extended his congratulations to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam. "I heartily congratulate Hon'ble Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa ji and people of the state for the opportunity to become an active partner in India's juggernaut to establish its standing in the critical sector of semiconductor. Best wishes!" he added.

Earlier on August 3, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tata Sons Limited Chairman N Chandrasekaran performed the Bhumi Pujan for the Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembly and test facility at Jagiroad in Morigaon district. This is India's first indigenous semiconductor assembly and test facility.

The ceremony included hymns chanted by priests from different parts of the country. A 3-D model of the facility was also unveiled by the chief minister. Sarma had earlier posted on X about the upcoming event.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) called it a historic day for Assam, stating that the facility will transform the industrial landscape of the state and usher in a new era of growth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually laid the foundation stone of the facility on March 13 this year.

The Tata Electronics greenfield project will involve an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and create employment for more than 30,000 people. The first phase is expected to be operational by mid-2025.