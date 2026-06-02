Arunachal CM congratulates Boje Marbom on selection for Asian Para Games 2026

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Boje Marbom on his selection to represent India at the Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan.

In a post shared on X, Khandu expressed pride over the athlete's achievement and extended his best wishes for the upcoming international competition.

“Heartiest congratulations to Shri Boje Marbom on being selected to represent India at the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan. I extend my best wishes to Shri Boje Marbom for outstanding success at the Games. May he continue to shine on the international stage and bring glory to India and Arunachal Pradesh,” the Chief Minister wrote.

The selection of Boje Marbom for the prestigious continental event has been welcomed across Arunachal Pradesh, with many viewing it as a significant achievement for the state's sporting community.

The Asian Para Games, scheduled to be held in Nagoya and Aichi in 2026, will bring together top para athletes from across Asia, providing a major platform for competition and excellence in para sports.

Khandu's message reflects the state's growing support for athletes and para-sportspersons representing Arunachal Pradesh and India on the global stage.