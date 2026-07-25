Arunachal CM congratulates DRDO on successful 'Kusha' missile test
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated DRDO on the successful maiden flight-test of the indigenous Kusha missile. He said the trial strengthens India's air defence capability and advances self-reliance in defence.
- Khandu shared the official flight-test video on social media platforms
- He praised scientists, engineers, industry partners and defence personnel involved
- The trial was described as a milestone for indigenous air defence
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 25 congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the successful maiden flight test of the indigenous 'Kusha' Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile.
Sharing a video of the official flight-test on social media, Khandu extended his congratulations to the scientists, engineers, industry partners and defence personnel who contributed to the development of the missile system.
"Congratulations to @DRDO_India and all the scientists, engineers, industry partners, and defence personnel behind the successful maiden flight-test of the 'Kusha' Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile," the Chief Minister said.
Khandu stated that the successful test marks another major milestone in strengthening India's indigenous air defence capability while reducing dependence on imported defence systems.
He said the achievement reflects the growing success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, adding that every successful indigenous defence system enhances the country's national security and technological self-reliance.
The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of everyone involved in the project, describing the successful trial as a significant boost to India's defence preparedness and self-reliance.
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