Arunachal CM congratulates DRDO on successful 'Kusha' missile test

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 25 congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the successful maiden flight test of the indigenous 'Kusha' Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile.

Sharing a video of the official flight-test on social media, Khandu extended his congratulations to the scientists, engineers, industry partners and defence personnel who contributed to the development of the missile system.

"Congratulations to @DRDO_India and all the scientists, engineers, industry partners, and defence personnel behind the successful maiden flight-test of the 'Kusha' Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile," the Chief Minister said.

Khandu stated that the successful test marks another major milestone in strengthening India's indigenous air defence capability while reducing dependence on imported defence systems.

He said the achievement reflects the growing success of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, adding that every successful indigenous defence system enhances the country's national security and technological self-reliance.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of everyone involved in the project, describing the successful trial as a significant boost to India's defence preparedness and self-reliance.