Arunachal CM congratulates new Monpa Mimang Tsogpa leadership, welcomes creation of two key departments

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated the newly elected Central Executive Team of the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT), the apex body of the Monpa community.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to Phurpa Wangyal on being selected as President and Tsering Sonam on being chosen as Secretary General of the organisation.

Khandu expressed particular appreciation for the decision to establish two new departments within the MMT—Health & Wellness and Customs & Traditions. He noted that these sectors represent two essential pillars of a strong and resilient society, with one focusing on the physical and mental well-being of the community and the other dedicated to preserving the identity, values and cultural heritage of the Monpa people.

The Chief Minister said the new initiatives would further strengthen the organisation’s role in serving the community and preserving its rich traditions.

Wishing the new leadership success, Khandu expressed confidence that the team would take the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa to greater heights and continue working for the welfare and progress of the Monpa community with dedication, vision and commitment.