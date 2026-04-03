Arunachal CM congratulates Rupa Bayor on historic world ranking feat
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister lauds Rupa Bayor's historic world ranking achievement. The government promises ongoing support to encourage sports talent in the region.
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Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Rupa Bayor for achieving a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian to attain World Taekwondo (WT) World Ranking No. 5.
Khandu lauded Bayor’s accomplishment, describing it as not only a personal achievement but also a moment of immense pride for the nation.
He praised her dedication, discipline and relentless hard work, stating that her success has set a new benchmark for Indian taekwondo.
The Chief Minister added that Bayor’s achievement will inspire aspiring athletes across the country and further strengthen India’s presence in the global taekwondo arena.
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