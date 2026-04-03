Arunachal CM congratulates Rupa Bayor on historic world ranking feat

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Rupa Bayor for achieving a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian to attain World Taekwondo (WT) World Ranking No. 5.

Khandu lauded Bayor’s accomplishment, describing it as not only a personal achievement but also a moment of immense pride for the nation.

He praised her dedication, discipline and relentless hard work, stating that her success has set a new benchmark for Indian taekwondo.

The Chief Minister added that Bayor’s achievement will inspire aspiring athletes across the country and further strengthen India’s presence in the global taekwondo arena.