Arunachal CM congratulates STF officer Gangphung Gangsa on All India Police Games gold

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Gangphung Gangsa, a resident of Longding district, for winning the gold medal at the 11th All India Police Games 2026–27.

Sharing his congratulatory message on X, Khandu praised Gangsa's achievement, describing it as a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister commended Gangsa for excelling both as a Special Task Force (STF) officer and a national-level martial artist, saying his accomplishment reflects dedication, discipline and excellence.

"Congratulations to Shri Gangphung Gangsa of Longding district on winning the Gold Medal at the 11th All India Police Games 2026–27. Excelling both as a dedicated officer of the Special Task Force and as a national-level martial artist is truly commendable," Khandu said.

The Chief Minister wished Gangsa continued success in the years ahead, adding that Arunachal Pradesh celebrates his achievement with immense pride.