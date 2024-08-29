Jyoti Panka, a teacher from Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh, has been selected for the prestigious National Teachers' Award 2024. Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Panka on social media, praising her dedication to education and community upliftment.

"Hailing from Tirap district, her dedication towards shaping young minds and uplifting our community is truly remarkable," Khandu tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also extended his congratulations, stating, "Her passion for empowering students and enriching their learning experiences is truly inspiring. Best wishes for her continued success and impactful journey in education."

He highlighted Panka's innovative projects, including "Ek Kadam Sundarta Ki Aur" and "Chale Gaon Ki Aur," which focus on school beautification and rural education respectively.

The Ministry of Education announced the award on Tuesday, recognising Panka's contributions to the field. She is among 50 educators who will receive the honour on Teachers' Day, September 5, in New Delhi. The award includes a certificate of merit, a Rs. 50,000 cash prize, and a silver medal.