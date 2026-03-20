Arunachal CM congratulates Tingong Wangpan for Gold Medal and National Record at Para Athletics Championships

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated para-athlete Tingong Wangpan from Longding district for winning the gold medal in the men’s 100m T35 category at the 24th Senior National Para Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Wangpan’s achievement was made even more remarkable as he also broke the national record in the event, bringing pride to his home district of Longding as well as the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister praised Wangpan’s dedication, discipline, and hard work, calling the feat a historic and inspiring moment for the state’s sporting community.

He added that the achievement reflects the growing talent of athletes from remote districts like Longding and extended his best wishes to Wangpan for continued success in future national and international