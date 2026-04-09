Arunachal CM dedicates re-rated Kitpi Mini Hydel Project to people of Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on April 9, dedicated the re-rated Kitpi Mini Hydel Project (Phase–I) to the people of Tawang, marking a significant step towards strengthening clean and reliable energy infrastructure in the region.

The project, located at Kitpi village on the Nametrong River, was inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MLAs Tsering Lhamu and Namgey Tsering, along with other dignitaries.

Originally configured with a capacity of 3×500 kW, the hydel project has been re-rated to 2×750 kW, enhancing its efficiency and optimizing resource utilization to generate more power. This upgrade is expected to ensure a stable and improved electricity supply to the region while promoting the use of clean and renewable energy.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Khandu highlighted that the project would reduce dependence on external power sources and contribute to sustainable development in the border district of Tawang. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to expanding green energy initiatives and improving the quality of life for residents.